Young passenger 'distraught' in vehicle with alleged impaired driver
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Lambton County OPP say a young passenger was visibly “distraught” after the vehicle’s driver was pulled over for driving “erratically” in St. Clair Township.
Police noticed the vehicle around 11 a.m. Saturday on Emily Street near St. Clair Parkway and initiated a traffic stop.
When conducting the stop, officers saw a young occupant who “was also distraught with the driver’s actions,” police say.
Police say when speaking with the driver, it became apparent they had consumed alcohol and was displaying signs of impairment.
The driver was arrested and taken to the Lambton OPP detachment where they provided two breath samples above the legal limit.
