Young pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Saanich crosswalk
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
A youth who was struck by a vehicle in a Saanich crosswalk on Monday has died.
The young person was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Merriman Drive around 9:45 p.m. when they were hit by a driver.
The youth was rushed to Victoria General Hospital in critical condition.
On Wednesday, Saanich police confirmed the victim had died.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and anyone that has been affected by this very tragic incident," the police department said in a statement.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police say.
Police have not released any information about the age or identity of the victim.
