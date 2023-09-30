Young pedestrian rushed to hospital in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A young pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a collision involving two vehicles in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.
According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the crash took place at Britannia Road and Joymar Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m.
The pedestrian, who paramedics say is a female under the age of 18, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Both vehicles remained at the scene of the collision. One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to emergency officials.
At this time, it is unclear what led to the collision.
Britannia Road eastbound is closed at Joymar Drive.
COLLISION:
- Britannia Rd/Millcreek Dr #Mississauga
- Two vehicle collision. Pedestrian also involved.
- Pedestrian taken to trauma centre. Unknown extent of injuries.
- Both vehicles remained on scene
- Britannia Rd E/B closed at Joymar Dr.
- C/R at 12:23 p.m.
- PR23-0316968
-
