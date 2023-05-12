Young pedestrians hit by vehicle, teen driver charged

A 17-year-old driver from Woodstock, Ont. has been charged after two young pedestrians were hit by a car on Thursday.

Police said a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were crossing Dundas Street, near Finkle Street, in Woodstock around 5 p.m.

Both children were taken to hospital for assessments as a precaution.

The driver was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police would like to remind drivers to be cautious and aware of pedestrians, cyclists, and others using roads and sidewalks.