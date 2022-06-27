Young person suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near MacTier
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Paramedics rushed a young person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Georgian Bay Township near MacTier.
The incident sent one vehicle off the road near Shannon Road toward a rockface along Lake Joseph Road.
Provincial police closed a section of Lake Joseph Road between Muskoka Road 169 and Clerks Road to investigate what caused the serious crash on Monday afternoon.
There is no word on any other injuries.
Police have not said if any charges have been laid.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
