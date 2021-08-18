Young Saskatoon Hilltops squad excited to start defending national title

After a cancelled season in 2020, the Saskatoon Hilltops can finally begin defence of their national title.

The blue and gold open the regular season this Sunday in Edmonton against the Huskies. The Hilltops will have a young squad taking the field.

“The last game I coached I had 15 fifth year players. The game I'm coaching this Sunday, I got three fifth year players. So that’s quite a big difference,” Tom Sargeant, head coach of the Hilltops said.

In addition to being a young team, the Hilltops, like other teams, have not played a game in nearly two years.

Although players say they're not skipping a beat.

"Just based on our testing numbers, guys were in the weight rooms a little harder than any other year right, because we didn't have football.," said Brady Fossen Hilltops, defensive back.

Slotback Matt Turple said the team has gotten up to speed quickly.

"Gotta start with the fundamentals and pick up from there. I think that all of us together have done a great job in progressing in that way."

Under centre, much will rest on the shoulders of quarterback Doug Fleming, who's aiming to be capable in the air and on the ground.

"I think I've gotten better as a runner a bit and you know, just working on passing obviously"

Coach Sargeant added the offensive and defensive lines each have three new starters. He said even special teams will look different with a new kicker.

Although the roster is younger this season, Sargeant is excited about the level of energy from players.

"We're energetic, we're enthusiastic and we're young. So the good thing is, they really don't know about making a lot of mistakes yet. We expect them to fly around, be physical.," said Sargeant

The Hilltops come into the season ranked number one in the CJFL pre-season power rankings. During week one they will face a stiff test as they take on the Edmonton Huskies, who are ranked second in the country.

If the Hilltops want to come out on top ,many agree they will have to stop a powerful Edmonton running attack led by Brandt Burzuk.

"He's one of the best running backs in the league and so we really want to focus on stopping the run.," said Fossen.

Despite any obstacles, Turple says the goal remains the same for the Hilltops this season

"We’re in week one. We’re starting new, we're starting fresh. Wer're going for seven. That’s our goal. we're not looking in the rear view mirror. We're looking straight ahead."

The Hilltops take the field in Edmonton on Sunday at 1 p.m.