Young Sault soccer stars pull off upset, win prestigious U.S. tourney

Returning home champions, the U-18 Soo City United beat the odds at the recent USA Cup in Blaine, Minn.

With 1,200 teams competing, it’s the largest youth soccer tournament across North America.

Midfielder Berlyn Killoran said they felt disrespected by opposing teams, but stuck to their game.

"A lot of people underestimated us,” Killoran said.

"They say we're from Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, and we're in a big state like Minnesota so every team looks down on us, but we came out and we won it."

Taya Shackleton, another midfielder on the club, said this was the third year the group had made the trip to Minnesota.

"It’s such hard competition," Shackleton said.

"Over the past couple of years we've been getting there, getting there, getting there, and then last minute we're out. So it was really great, the excitement on the team was super evident."

"This kind of accomplishment … inspires young soccer players," said Steve Mazzuca, U-18 coach and president of the Sault Youth Soccer League.

Another inspiration is what these athletes, and millions of others see when they watch the Canadian Women's National Team in action.

Success.

Alexa Romano, 18, of the Soo City United instantly, smiled when talking about the impact the reigning Olympic champions have on her.

"It is so exciting and honestly empowering to watch women do such good things in this sport,” Romano said.

'I LOVE THIS SPORT'

“I love this sport and they inspire me to come play every day."

Shackleton said Team Canada's success makes her and her teammates dream bigger for their athletic careers.

"It’s really exciting to see,” she said.

“It gives a lot of hope to us playing soccer that we can go far in this, and even in the world's scale we're doing really well as a country."

Nearly all players who spoke with CTV News said they've been watching the FIFA Women's World Cup intently.

Abby Macknight said she watches both as a fan and as someone who's looking to add to her game by emulating the best in the world.

"One of my most inspiring players is Christine Sinclair. It’s really inspiring to watch her and how she plays and works together with her team," Macknight said.

Both Romano, and Killoran noted how cool it was that a fellow northerner -- Sudbury's Cloé Lacasse -- is on the national team.

To date, a Saultite has yet to ascend to the national stage, but Mazzuca said with the growth in the sport, it’s a possibility in future years.

"Our numbers have almost doubled in the last couple years, we're at 1,500 registrants. That is kind of unheard of for a small community of 75,000 people."