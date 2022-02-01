Young Sault trio charged after being rescued inside old hospital

Three teenagers in Sault Ste. Marie have been charged with trespassing at an old hospital site after getting lost and needing to be rescued, police say.

Officers were called to the former Sault Area Hospital site, also known locally as the General Hospital, around 9:20 p.m. Monday after three teens couldn't find their way out of the building, Sault police said in a news release.

"As part of an effective utilization of community resources, Sault Fire Services attended the scene to assist with the incident and entered the building to locate the individuals. Once inside, firefighters located the three youth and removed them from the building safely with no physical injuries," police said.

All three, a 14-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys, have been "charged with entering a premises when entry is prohibited under the Trespass to Property Act."

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is reminding the public to stay out of the building, as calls about the property are a common occurrence.

"The former General Hospital building has been abandoned for some time and it is unsafe for anyone to be there. The building is unstable and could cause serious injury if parts of the structure give way," police said.

"Entering this building, or other abandoned buildings, not only puts your safety at risk but also the safety of emergency responders."