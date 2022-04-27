Young sea lion euthanized weeks after being found on Vancouver beach with gunshot wound

A sea lion found starving and wounded on a Vancouver beach weeks ago has been euthanized.

Nicknamed "Pretzel" by her rescuers, the juvenile sea lion found in mid-March on Kitsilano Beach was in the care of the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

MMR said in a statement Wednesday that, despite rehabilitation efforts, Pretzel had to be euthanized last week.

Those efforts, which took weeks, included a CT scan, pain management and a "variety of diagnostic tests."

According to the centre, its team is able to return 80 per cent of the animals it rescues to their natural habitat, but not every animal is able to recover enough to be released.

Pretzel was emaciated when she was found, and an X-ray revealed she had been shot in her side.

She had an issue with one of her eyes as well, and the aquarium's head veterinarian said she might permanently lose her vision.

It's unclear how long before her rescue she was shot.

"A wound like that doesn't instantly kill an animal," veterinarian Martin Haulena said in March.

"It maims an animal like this, and she's probably been suffering for some days or weeks already."

He said it's hard to tell why someone would shoot at a seal lion, but that some people just shoot at animals for fun.

Others, he speculated, may see them as competition for fish.