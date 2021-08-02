Young Sudbury entrepreneur loves 'being my own boss'

Eleven-year-old Nation North says he has always had an entrepreneurial spirit.

The founder of Sky Nation Productions said he's always wanted to start his own company.

“My parents always had a business and ever since I was a kid I used to love thinking about being my own boss one day," Nation said. "So I started this business.”

Sky Nation Productions offers aerial drone photography and videography. The business also offers a search-and-rescue service for lost pets.

“We decided that we wanted to help pet owners,” said Tammy North, Nation’s mom. "We did assist in a search and rescue of a lost golden retriever last winter."

This isn’t Nation’s first business venture. After making jewelry as a gift for a family member when he was just seven years old, he realized he was efficient and could create several pieces quite quickly. So he began to sell them.

And to purchase his drone to start Sky Nation Productions, Nation created hundreds of Christmas ornaments.

“We’ve always encouraged the kids to think outside the box, get creative and if they can make money while doing what they love, then go for it," said Tammy. "So we just try to equip our kids to have the right tools in order to just better themselves and grow in confidence.”

To launch his business with a bang, Nation decided to hold what he dubbed the 'Most Amazing Home in Greater Sudbury' contest. Homeowners can enter their homes into the contest and Nation will take images with his drone.

Launched contest

The house with the most votes on social media by the end of August will receive a full aerial photography session and keepsake video valued at $300.

“We have gotten a lot of support so far," Tammy said.

"We’ve launched this contest. So far there (are) three entries on his Facebook page. We’re hoping to have many more. Who wouldn’t want to support this amazing young man?”

Nation said he has high hopes for Sky Nation Productions and plans on continuing to pursue the business venture long into adulthood.

In the meantime, he encourages other youth out there to start their own businesses. While he admits it is a lot of work, he said it's worth it.

“I love it," Nation said. "It’s great being my own boss. I don’t have to be forced to do something or go somewhere.”