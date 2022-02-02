Young Surrey woman has been missing nearly a month

Police are asking the public for help to determine the whereabouts of a woman reported missing nearly a month ago in Surrey.

Mounties said Hailey McClelland was reported missing on Jan. 7, a day after she was last seen. On that day, she was seen at around 9 p.m. near 96 Avenue and 151 Street.

Police did not say where exactly the 18-year-old was when she was in that area, though it's primarily residential.

She's been out of contact with family and friends since that time, the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday. They said it's not unusual for her to be out of contact for a bit, but this length of time is "concerning."

Police ask anyone who knows where she is to contact them.

She's described as white, slender and about 5'6". McClelland has a fair complexion, red, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

She's been known to spend time in the Surrey Central area and at the Guildford Town Centre, they said.