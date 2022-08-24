Young swimmers learn to stay safe on Sask. waters

Experts are reminding people trying to soak up the last few weeks of beach weather in Saskatchewan to stay safe while in provincial waters.

So far, there have been eight drownings this summer. Most recently on Sunday, when the body of a man was found in Last Mountain Lake near Saskatchewan Beach.

Two of the eight drowning victims have been children.

"We always say make sure you keep the kids within arms reach at all times,” Logan Gamble of the Lifesaving Society Saskatchewan said.

Gamble said no matter what age someone is, it’s important to be in groups and use safety equipment when going into bodies of water.

“You need to make sure you’re wearing a life jacket, even if you know how swim, because if you fall out of the boat or something happens to you, you're still floating and you can get back in,” he explained.

A necessity for parents, according to John Maczko, head of the Amphibious Response Support Unit One (ARSU), is to set a positive example when it comes to water safety.

"Be a role model to them [children], if you're asking them to wear a life jacket and you're on a boat, wear one yourself," he said.

Maczko founded the ARSU seven years ago. It’s a water rescue team that operates in the Echo Valley area northeast of Regina.

“Our goal is to deal with situations at its infancy, so before it becomes an actual rescue,” Maczko said. “If we can address the problem before it becomes a 911 call, we’ve done a far better job.”

The ARSU held a lesson for children in the Fort Qu’Appelle area on Tuesday. Some of the kids who attended the lesson were eager to share their newfound knowledge on water safety.

"I will always wear a life jacket and I will always ask a parent,” seven-year-old Anna Bedel, who attended the class said.

Saskatchewan is home to about 100,000 lakes, 12 per cent of the province is covered by water.