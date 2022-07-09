Young teen commended for getting sibling to safety as fire breaks out

Ottawa Fire Services are commending a 13-year-old who got their 11-year-old sibling to safety as a fire broke out in their family home.

Firefighters were called to a home on Twyford Street in the Hunt Club area at around 5:05 p.m. Friday for a fire in the garage.

The teen, who was babysitting, saw the black smoke and ushered their sibling outside and called 9-1-1. Firefighters arrived within four minutes and kept the fire contained to the garage.

No one was hurt.

OFS said the young teen’s quick actions helped prevent a much more serious fire.

