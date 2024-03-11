Young teens accused of stealing vehicle in Sudbury arrested in St. Charles

A 15-year-old from Hanmer who was already under court orders is facing new charges after a vehicle was stolen in Greater Sudbury on March 8.

A 16-year-old from St. Charles has also been charged in the incident, which began at 10:30 p.m. when Sudbury police called the Nipissing West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

“(OPP) were advised by Greater Sudbury Police Service of a theft of a passenger vehicle from the City of Greater Sudbury,” the OPP said in a news release Monday.

Officers found the vehicle early on March 9 parked on the shoulder of Highway 535 in St. Charles.

The 15-year-old was charged with theft under $5,000 of a motor vehicle, possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with undertaking.

The 16-year-old was charged with, theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle and possession property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in April in Sudbury.