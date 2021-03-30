Young victim dies days after hit-and-run in Burnaby

The teenager critically injured in a hit-and-run last week in Burnaby, B.C., has died.

Family members say 19-year-old Damien Seguin died in hospital Monday with his mom at his side.

“We had some hope that he was going to pull through, but the injuries were just too bad,” said an emotional Michelle Koo, who was Damien’s guardian.

The young man was struck by a car during a confrontation on MacPherson Avenue on Friday. RCMP say there were three vehicles involved, and that someone used pepper spray.

When Damien got out of a car, he was hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene

Mounties are now looking for a silver or champagne Nissan Altima, 2002 to 2006 model. RCMP say the vehicle would likely have damage to the front end.

As police search for the driver, Damien’s family is in mourning.

“He’s such a big-hearted kid and he did not deserve this,” said family member Berta Tapia-Thorne as she choked back tears.

Koo says Damien spent most of his time at home, but last week, he had gone out with friends to an outdoor gathering.

A fundraising campaign has been started to help the family.