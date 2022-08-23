Young women attacked on SkyTrain had asked man to stop recording them, police say

A disturbing attack that unfolded on a Vancouver SkyTrain late at night last week began after a group of young women asked a man to stop recording them with his cellphone, authorities revealed Tuesday.

Charges are still pending against a 33-year-old suspect accused of punching, kicking and biting several people during the incident, but Metro Vancouver Transit Police have shared more details on the altercation in the meantime.

The three young women boarded the SkyTrain at Main Street-Science World Station shortly after midnight last Wednesday, then noticed they were being recorded by another passenger.

When one of the women asked the man to stop, he allegedly "jumped up from his seat and punched her in the face," authorities said in a news release.

"He then grabbed the hair of the second woman, placed her in a headlock, and attempted to kick her multiple times. The third woman tried to free her and was allegedly bit on the hand by the suspect," MVTP wrote.

A bystander tried to intervene and was allegedly bitten on the arm. Police said the bystander caused enough of a distraction to allow the three women to escape to safety.

Someone else pressed the yellow emergency strip inside the SkyTrain car, and a number of passengers tried to hold the suspect at Joyce Station.

While the man managed to break free before authorities arrived, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said officers were still able to locate a suspect quickly with help from witnesses.

"Although transit police never recommend that anyone put themselves into harm’s way, we would like to thank the bystanders who helped this group of young women. Their actions help to send a very clear message that violence on transit will never be tolerated," Const. Amanda Steed said in the news release.

None of the victims required hospitalization, but one suffered "injuries to their nail bed" and another had "soft tissue injuries, including bruising and swelling," authorities said.

Police are recommending multiple counts of assault and assault causing bodily harm against the suspect, a New Westminster resident whose name won't be made public unless charges are approved.

The man has been released from custody on conditions that he not have contact with any of the victims. He's scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.