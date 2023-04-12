Young women take part in week-long camp in Lethbridge focused on getting more women in trades

It used to be uncommon to hear of women working in the trades. Welders, carpenters, mechanics and engineers were all jobs monopolized by men.

But, the week-long Young Women in Trades and Technologies spring camp is hoping to change that.

“Less than five per cent of Alberta’s labour market are women in the skilled trades, so we certainly want to see that grow - it's still an underrepresented group,” said Saroeun Keuth-Ray, southern Alberta regional manager with Careers: The Next Generation.

The goal of a week-long camp is to get younger women involved in the industries.

Cailey Lewis, a Grade 12 student at Kate Andrews High School in Coaldale, is spending her spring break learning about different careers in the trades.

She and eight other students spent the morning learning about airport maintenance.

“I think it's a good opportunity to see how it all works and explore different trades because I’m not too sure what I want to do,” Lewis said.

Nine students from Grade 10 to 12 from high schools in the Lethbridge area are taking part in the camp.

They’re touring seven different businesses ranging from construction to heating and air conditioning companies.

“They get an opportunity, the high school students, earn credits – so, for every 125 hours they work, they get five high school credits, they get paid for what they do,” Keuth-Ray said.

The camp is giving the group a first-hand look showcasing the potential careers and female professionals working in them.

“I feel like a lot of girls are probably scared to go into the trades because it's more of like a boy, like, it's mostly men in the trades,” Lewis said. “So, I feel like it’s more intimidating for young women, so I feel like it's a really good opportunity for young women.”

Careers: The Next Generation has partnered with Ward Bros. Construction, KB Heating and Air Conditioning, Lethbridge Airport, Davis Buick GMC, Lethbridge College. Southland Trailers and Fix Auto.

“Trades are something we're needing a lot more people be involved in and it's great to see a lot more young women that are under-representative at the moment get involved, so we're happy to be a part of that,” said Cameron Prince, manager of the Lethbridge Airport.

“At the airport, we kind of have the ability to be involved in almost anything,” Prince added. “On site we have our own mechanic and electrician. Obviously, there’s pilots in and out of here at all times and that’s what we’re are for – to make it safe for them. But, also we have buildings to maintain and everything else under the sun.”

This is the second year that Career: The Next Generation has hosted the camp and Keuth-Ray says many of the businesses offer the students summer internships, which could lead to a career.

“Our job is to create that awareness piece for students and to get those young people interested and aware that these opportunities exist, the skill trades are just as important as any other career pathway,” she said.