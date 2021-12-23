Younger Canadians using more cannabis as pandemic drags on, survey finds

A new survey suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has had some impact on how Canadians use cannabis, with those under the age of 25 more likely to report an increase in their consumption.

According to Health Canada’s annual Canadian Cannabis Survey, released Thursday, 49 per cent of people reported using the same amount of cannabis as last year, a decrease from 56 per cent in 2020.

But 29 per cent of those surveyed reported using more cannabis, an increase from 22 per cent in 2020.

Younger Canadians were the most likely to report an uptick in their consumption, with 25 per cent of people 25 years and older using more cannabis, compared to 46 per cent of those aged 16 to 19 years and 40 per cent aged 20 to 24 years.

On the other hand, the frequency of daily or almost daily cannabis use among Canadians aged 16 and older remained virtually unchanged between 2020 and 2021. Daily or almost daily use was also unchanged among 16 to 19-year-olds but increased among 20 to 24-year-olds.

Health Canada has conducted the Canadian Cannabis Survey every year since 2017. The results are used to evaluate the impact of the Cannabis Act, inform policy and help create public education and awareness surrounding cannabis use.

Data for the 2021 survey was collected from April to June 2021.

The survey also found that smoking remains the most common method of consuming cannabis, but has declined overall.

Using a vape pen, consuming cannabis beverages and applying cannabis products to the skin all gained popularity in 2021.

More than half of those who use cannabis choose to obtain it through a legal source. Fifty-three percent reported a legal storefront as their usual source, an increase from 41 per cent in 2020, compared to the 11 per cent who reported obtaining cannabis from a legal online source.