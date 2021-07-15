Youngest child injured in fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. has died

A one-year-old girl injured in a fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. on Monday has died, a relative has confirmed.

Jake and Tina Hiebert and three of their children suffered burns when the family gathered for a bonfire at a home on Vienna Line and were being treated in hospital.

A relative says a jerry can with diesel fuel exploded, seriously injuring the couple, as well as leaving a seven-year-old girl, four-year-old boy and one-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries. Two other children were not injured.

The youngest girl has now died in a Toronto hospital, a relative has confirmed.

A post on a GoFundMe page for the family says one-year-old Layla died Thursday morning.

So far more than $40,000 has been raised to support the family.

Bayham Fire Chief Harry Baranik, who was first on scene, has described the scene as 'traumatic,' saying there was a sense of 'helplessness' as they tried to aid the children.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate.