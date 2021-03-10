A student-led study out of the University of Alberta suggests your morning exercise routine could be causing you to forget things later in the day.

Arth Pahwa, a U of A medical student and lead author for the study, came up with the idea for the research project in 2015 when he started his own early-morning exercise routine.

“I lost a bunch of weight and noticed that I started doing significantly better in school,” he said in a U of A news release. “It seemed much easier to remember things…and I didn't have to study as much at night.”

From there Pahwa wondered about the potential benefits exercise could have on a person's cognitive abilities.

He found previous research that showed the brain's ability to encode and retrieve new information got a boost in the hour following exercise. Other studies found that exercise can create long-term cognitive benefits for improving memory.

“But no one had done a study looking at how your ability to learn and remember new information changes throughout the day after exercise,” said Pahwa.

Pahwa's team of researchers designed a format for the study which saw 106 test subjects complete a baseline memory test before they either ran on a treadmill for 20 minutes or worked on solving Sudoku puzzles.

The subjects would then return to the lab two, five and eight hours later to complete a different memory task involving the recall of 30 completely unrelated pairs of words.

The researchers found that exercise had no impact on memory at two and five hours, but scores on the tests taken eight hours later fell by 8.6 per cent below baseline and 9.8 per cent below the Sudoku-solving control group.

“We hypothesized that memory was going to be up for eight hours,” said David Collins, professor in the Faculty of Kinesiology, Sport, and Recreation at the U of A. “But we found that any memory boost from exercise is short-lived.”

Collins suggests that it may be worth considering the timing of exercise routines in order to enhance learning.

“You don't want to exercise a long time before you're trying to learn things,” he said.

“Obviously, the biggest overall message," said Pahwa, "is that exercise in the long-run helps memory, just not later in the day.”