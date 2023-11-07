'Your personal or financial information has not been breached': WRH Foundation supporters assured

The Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation wants its supporters to know it has not been impacted by the recent data breach.

Five southwestern Ontario hospitals along with service provider TransForm Shared Service Organization, were recently the victims of a ransomware attack.

“Your personal or financial information has not been breached. Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation does not store credit card information or bank account information in our database,” read a statement released by the foundation.

It was also noted that the foundation securely stores all donor information on a separate third-party data management vendor, Blackbaud,that is not connected to the networks that have been compromised.

Staff have confirmed with Blackbaud that donor records remain safe and secure.

While Windsor Regional Hospital continues to experience this service interruption, Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation staff currently do not have access to e-mail systems.

If you are looking to contact a member of the staff, you are asked to call 519-985-2656.