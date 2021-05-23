Youth 12 and over in Windsor-Essex can book COVID-19 vaccine Sunday

Youth across Ontario and the region 12-years and older can begin to book a COVID-19 vaccine following an announcement by the province on Friday.

The province had previously said that it planned to begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 17 during the week of May 31 but in a news release issued late Friday afternoon it confirmed that it was moving that up to Sunday morning.

In Windsor-Essex, bookings can be done online through the health unit's website starting Sunday at 8 a.m.

Appointments are required at all of the mass vaccination clinics and no walk-ins will be permitted.

In order to be eligible, kids must be 12 or older on the day of their vaccination.

Children between 12 and 17 will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Youth must be 12 years old on the day of their appointment and it is strongly encouraged that those under 16 be accompanied by a parent or guardian.