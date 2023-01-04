Youth, 12, facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at Dartmouth homes

A 12-year-old is facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at homes in Dartmouth, N.S., overnight.

Halifax Regional Police say they received multiple reports of a group of youths throwing items at homes around Pleasant, Arthur, and Stephen streets.

The force says one youth was arrested in connection with the incidents and is facing three counts of property damage.

The youth is scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date.

Anyone who has information about the incidents or video from the area is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.