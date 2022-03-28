Youth, 13, arrested after alleged bomb threat prompts evacuation of Saint John school
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
A youth in Saint John was arrested Friday after an alleged bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a school in Saint John, N.B., earlier this month.
On March 18, around 12:30 p.m., the Saint John Police Force responded to a report of a bomb threat at Barnhill Memorial School on Manawagonish Road.
Police say students were evacuated from the school while officers contained and searched the scene. Police say there no signs of a threat.
About an hour later, police say they turned the school back to officials, around 1:30 p.m.
On Friday, around 8:38 a.m., police say a 13-year-old was arrested for uttering threats in connection with the investigation.
The youth was released on an undertaking to appear in court on May 18.
