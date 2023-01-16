Youth, 15, suspected in downtown Halifax robberies faces charges
A teenager in Halifax is facing charges in connection with two robberies, according to police.
The charges stem from early Saturday morning, when police responded to a robbery in the area of Argyle and Duke streets in Halifax.
Police say a teen walked up to two women, pulled out a knife and a “sensory irritant,” and demanded money. The teen fled the area empty-handed.
The two women weren’t hurt.
Officers arrested someone matching the suspect’s description in the area a short time later.
After the teen was in police custody, police say they received a second report of a robbery from earlier in the same area.
A youth approached a man, pulled a knife and a sensory irritant, demanded money and threatened the man, according to police. The youth fled on foot, empty-handed.
A 15-year-old was due in Halifax provincial court Monday to face the following charges:
- three counts of robbery
- two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
- two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- uttering threats
- disguise with intent
- breach of recognizance
