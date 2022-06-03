Youth accused of prompting hold and secure at Orillia high school

A youth is accused of making threats at an Orillia high school on Thursday, according to OPP.

Provincial police were called after a threat was made at Twin Lakes Secondary School, prompting a hold and secure at the high school.

OPP located a suspect off school property.

The accused faces charges of uttering threats causing bodily harm and will appear in court.

A hold and secure means activities resume inside the school as usual, but all exterior doors are locked, and there is no one allowed to enter or exit the building.