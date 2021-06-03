Youth aged 12-17 can book earlier second dose appointments in Waterloo Region

Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 can now request an earlier appointment for a second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Waterloo Region.

Regional health officials said they were accelerating second doses for this age group in an effort to have children fully vaccinated before they return to school in the fall.

Anyone between 12 and 17 who has received a first dose at a Waterloo Region vaccine clinic can apply for an accelerated second dose interval online.

People aged 80 and older can also request an earlier second dose appointment.

Requests are now being accepted for an earlier appointment for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for 12-17 year olds. If you are 12-17 and have received your first dose at a Waterloo Region vaccination clinic, you can submit your request to rebook https://t.co/oqPiR6mAYQ pic.twitter.com/jHNxMHLP7P