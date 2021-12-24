Youth and man charged in connection to Halifax Transit terminal robbery
A man and youth have been charged in connection to a robbery that occurred at a Halifax Transit terminal.
On Wednesday around 8 p.m., police say they responded to a report of a robbery at the Halifax Transit terminal on Lacewood Drive. Police say a man, who had what appeared to be a firearm, and a youth demanded money from another youth.
According to police, the victim fled from the two suspects and was not injured.
Police say the 15-year-old youth was arrested shortly after without incident. He is scheduled to appear in court to face charges of robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.
On Thursday around 11 a.m., police say they arrested 22-year-old Larsen Munongo without incident in Halifax.
According to police, Munongo is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Friday to face charges of:
• Robbery;
• Possession of a dangerous weapon; and
• Breach probation (x 4).
-
Baconfest future in question as Lucan ends supportLucan's Baconfest has an uncertain future, with the municipality deciding to end its involvement with the event.
-
Churches fully booked for return of Christmas massesIt's been two years since Christmas mass was celebrated in person.
-
No big crowds at Kitchener mall on Christmas EveChristmas Eve is typically one of the busiest shopping days, but this year, the usual hustle and bustle at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is much quieter.
-
Soo's 'Piper Project' expandsA Sault Ste. Marie couple looking to spark the love of reading in children is expanding their efforts.
-
Over 150,000 'potentially fatal doses' of fentanyl, thousands in cash taken in two separate Surrey seizuresMounties in Surrey say more than 150,000 “potentially fatal doses” of fentanyl and other drugs have been taken off the street thanks to a pair of recent seizures.
-
Lee Valley Tools closes stores for in-person shopping as COVID-19 cases riseOttawa-based retailer Lee Valley Tools is closing all retail stores across Canada to casual in-person shopping through the holidays due to rising COVID-19 cases.
-
-
Man dies in hospital after hit-and-run in MississaugaPolice continue to look for a suspect and suspect vehicle after a 35-year-old man died from his injuries following a hit-and-run in Mississauga last week.
-
Ford tours new vaccine clinic as Ontario ramps up boosters to meet 300K doses per day goalOntario Premier Doug Ford toured a new mass vaccination clinic on Christmas Eve working to accelerate boosters in the fight against the Omicron variant.