Youth and parent charged following violent incident at Calgary McDonald's

A Calgary parent and a youth have both been charged with mischief in connection with an incident that occurred at a McDonald's restaurant that led to thousands in damages.

Calgary Police told CTV News that officers responded to the location at 2680 52 St. N.E. for reports of a disturbance.

Officials say the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between a young customer and an employee that escalated into a fight.

The whole incident was captured on video, with the youth throwing a hand sanitizer stand at the workers, pushing several items off the counter and finally attacking the employees with a mop.

Several employees were then seen fighting with the customer.

Once the altercation was broken up, workers reported the incident to police while the youth contacted one of his parents, officials said.

The parent arrived at the McDonald's and continued with the fight, causing "physical damage to the restaurant."

Police arrived at the scene a short time later and spoke with all parties involved in the fight.

The youth, who cannot be named under the guidelines of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and his parent were both charged with mischief causing damage over $5,000.