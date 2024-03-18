Youth arrested after allegedly spraying man with noxious substance
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after police say he sprayed a man with noxious substance.
On Saturday at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report that an individual had been sprayed with a noxious substance in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.
Officers say they learned that the victim, an 18-year-old male, had gotten into a verbal altercation with a 15-year-old male who was shooting cap guns inside a business. The youth allegedly sprayed the victim in the face with a harmful chemical before fleeing the scene.
The victim suffered minor physical injuries.
Officers in the area quickly located the teen fleeing north on Howard Ave. The youth, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
