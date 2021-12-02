Youth arrested after bringing a pellet gun to Kingston, Ont. high school, police say
A 17-year-old man from the Ottawa area is in custody after police say he brought a pellet gun to a high school in Kingston, Ont.
At approximately 12:50 p.m. Thursday, staff at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School called 911 to report a youth outside the school on Woodbine Road.
"He was not recognized as being a student at Holy Cross, but there were concerns he had a firearm in his possession," said Kingston police, adding the school was placed in a lockdown to protect staff and students.
Police say the youth ran away from school staff, but was located a short distance from the school on Katharine Crescent and arrested.
"Upon searching the youth, officers discovered a pellet gun in his possession," said police.
There were no reports of injuries.
Police say the youth, who has former ties to and family in Kingston, is expected to attend a bail hearing on Friday for a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
Police continue to investigate.
