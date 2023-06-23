Youth arrested after hitting Kamloops cop in head with skateboard, smashing windshield: RCMP

A youth was arrested after allegedly striking a Kamloops police officer in the head with a skateboard and smashing in their vehicle’s windshield Thursday night.

Kamloops RCMP said the incident unfolded just before 11:30 p.m., when officers were called to reports of a disturbance involving a group of 18 to 20 intoxicated youths at the North Shore Bus Loop in the 700 block of Sydney Avenue.

Mounties said an assault and threats were also reported at the scene.

A responding police officer attempted to arrest a male youth who began resisting, and other youths pulled the officer away.

Another male youth allegedly smashed the police officer’s windshield with a skateboard and then struck the officer in the head with it.

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This was an extremely alarming situation that could have most certainly had a very different outcome for the officer and youths involved,” Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release Friday. “I can’t stress enough the importance of co-operating with a police investigation and not interfering, which helps no one and in this case, led to an officer being assaulted and a youth now facing very serious charges recommendations.”

The assault suspect was taken into custody and lodged in cells to be released to a guardian with conditions and a future court date.

Mounties said the first youth arrested was taken home to his guardian pending further investigation.

Anyone with surveillance video related to the incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.