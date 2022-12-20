Youth arrested after threats made against Brampton high school
Police in Peel Region have charged a minor in connection with threats made against a Brampton high school over the weekend.
Police said on Sunday, shortly before midnight, they became aware of a threat to St. Augustine Catholic Secondary School, which is east of Chingacousy Road and north of Steeles Avenue West, circulating on social media.
At 3:50 a.m., members of 22 Division’s criminal investigation bureau arrested a minor. The identity of the accused cannot be revealed under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The youth has been charged with uttering threats to cause death of bodily harm.
Peel police said they also seized two assault rifle style airsoft guns, magazines, and an airsoft handgun “in relation to the threat.”
The force, in a Dec. 19 news release, said it is “committed to working with our school board partners to ensure the safety of all students, staff and the extended community.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
