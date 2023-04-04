Youth arrested in connection to December shooting in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police say a Waterloo youth has been arrested in connection to a shooting last year.

Police said the youth was arrested Monday in Kitchener.

On December 30, 2022, around 5:25 p.m., police said officers responded to reports of a gunshot at a business at 150 University Avenue West in Waterloo.

The shooting occured at a Burger King, with police saying there was damage caused by a bullet.

“We have confirmed with the franchisee for this location that no team members or guests were harmed during this incident. The restaurant is open and operating at normal business hours,” a spokesperson for Burger King said in an email statement to CTV News in December.

This was the 25th shooting in Waterloo region in 2022.

Officials said there were no injuries.

According to police, a firearm, which appears to be a handgun, was seized as part of their investigation.

The youth has been charged with the following: