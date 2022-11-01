Youth arrested on Halloween after man, woman injured at home in B.C.'s Fraser Valley

A youth was arrested after Mounties found two people injured at a home in B.C.'s Fraser Valley on Halloween night, including a man who was unresponsive.

Authorities said RCMP officers were dispatched to a duplex in Mission after receiving a 911 call from within the home shortly after 10 p.m.

"The caller explained a disturbance was taking place inside the home with several people present at the time and requested police assistance," Mission RCMP said in a social media statement.

"Officers entered the home and quickly located an adult male who was unresponsive and appeared to have head injuries, as well as an adult female who appeared to have minor injuries."

A suspect described as a "youth male" was arrested at the home and taken into custody pending a court appearance Tuesday morning.

Authorities believe the people in the home knew each other, but said investigators are still working to piece together what led to the two adults' injuries.

The unconscious man was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital for treatment and was said to be in stable condition as of Tuesday. Mission RCMP said he is expected to remain in hospital for "some time." The woman also received medical care and was released shortly after.

The incident took place at a home across from Mission High School, and authorities said there would be an ongoing police presence at the property Tuesday as investigators continued processing the scene.

Mission RCMP asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the detachment.