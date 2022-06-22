iHeartRadio

Youth assaulted with baseball bat at Fairview Park Mall

An entrance to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.

Three teens have been arrested after police say a female youth was assaulted with a baseball bat at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics, Waterloo regional police said in a news release.

Police said officers responded to the mall around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Three teens aged 15 to 19 have been arrested and charged with assault. Police are still looking to identify a fourth suspect who is described as a Black female, around 15 to 20 years old, wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and white sandals.

