Youth brings BB gun to Waterloo elementary school: WRPS

Regional police say no criminal charges will be laid after a youth brought a BB gun to a Waterloo elementary school earlier this week.

According to a news release, police were contacted by a parent around 4 p.m. Tuesday about a student bringing a firearm to Lester B. Pearson Public School earlier that day.

Officials said they conducted an investigation with school staff and determined a male youth brought a BB gun to school and showed it to other students.

Several other youths handled the BB gun, but it wasn't discharged or "used in a threatening manner," police said.

No criminal charges were laid.