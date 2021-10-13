Youth charged after man shot at northeast Calgary bus stop
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Reporter/Producer
Ryan White
A minor has been charged in connection with a September shooting in Rundle that left one man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
According to police, a man was standing at a bus stop at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Rundleside Drive N.E. on the afternoon of Sept. 30 when he was approached by two males.
A conversation occurred that escalated with one of the males pulling a gun and shooting the man in the leg.
The gunshot victim was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
A youth was identified as a suspect in the shooting and subsequently charged. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The minor has been charged with:
- Discharging a firearm with intent;
- Assault with a weapon;
- Using a firearm in the commission of an offence;
- Carrying a concealed weapon;
- Possession of a prohibited firearm;
- Posession of a firearm contrary to an order; and,
- Two counts of failure to comply with a release order.
CPS officials confirm the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
-
Windsor-Essex residents unhappy with local housing situation: reportWindsor-Essex residents have graded the current housing situation an ‘F’ citing affordability, housing availability and supporting the homeless population, according to the 2021 Vital Signs report.
-
Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Wood Buffalo file official complaint regarding centralized ambulance dispatchAn official complaint has been filed with the Alberta Ombudsman regarding patient care concerns in the months since ambulance dispatch service was consolidated across the province earlier this year.
-
Charge laid after St. Albert child sent to hospital with multiple stab woundsRCMP have charged a St. Albert resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
CAMI employees returning to work next monthSome workers at the GM CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. should be back on the line as of Nov. 1.
-
Children now excluded from Alta. COVID-19 triage plan: AHSAlberta is no longer planning to triage pediatric patients if its hospital system is ever overwhelmed by COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateBritish Columbia Health Officials will release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSACanada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Several Ontario hospitals enact mandatory vaccination policies for visitorsSeveral Ontario hospitals are enacting mandatory vaccination policies for visitors, in addition to mandates for their staff.
-
'The system is creaking': Reality of Sask. healthcare system amid fourth waveHealthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.