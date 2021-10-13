Youth charged after man shot at northeast Calgary bus stop

A minor has been charged in connection with a September shooting in Rundle that left one man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to police, a man was standing at a bus stop at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Rundleside Drive N.E. on the afternoon of Sept. 30 when he was approached by two males.

A conversation occurred that escalated with one of the males pulling a gun and shooting the man in the leg.

The gunshot victim was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

A youth was identified as a suspect in the shooting and subsequently charged. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The minor has been charged with:

Discharging a firearm with intent;

Assault with a weapon;

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Possession of a prohibited firearm;

Posession of a firearm contrary to an order; and,

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

CPS officials confirm the investigation into the incident is ongoing.