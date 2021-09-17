iHeartRadio

Youth charged after two adults allegedly stabbed

Two people were reportedly stabbed in the area of the plaza at 109 Fanshawe Park Rd. E. in London, Ont. as seen Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

London police say they have arrested and charged a youth following an alleged double stabbing on Fanshawe Park Road East.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday police received a call about a young male who had allegedly stabbed two people.

Several officers responded to the area of the plaza at 109 Fanshawe Park Rd. E. and the suspect, a youth, was arrested without incident.

According to police two adults were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

Police say the two victims and the suspect were all known to each other and it is not believed to be a random incident.

Police remained on scene well into the night to conduct their investigation.

As a result, the youth has been charged with two counts of aggravated asault.

The first court appearance was expected to take place Friday.

12