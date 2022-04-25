Youth charged following hoax threat against restaurant in Goderich, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
A youth from Longlac, Ont. has been charged following an incident that took place last week in Goderich.
Police say shortly after 11 a.m. on April 22, Huron County OPP officers responded to a business located on Bayfield Road where a restaurant had received a threatening message over the phone.
The restaurant was evacuated and the premise cleared by police.
A 15-year-old youth has been charged with one count of mischief.
A subsequent investigation determined the call was made from the Longlac area. Members of Greenstone OPP were able to find and arrest the youth without incident.
The individual is scheduled to appear in court later this spring.
