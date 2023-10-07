Youth charged with death of senior after Woolwich Township shooting: WRPS

A male youth has been charged in connection with the death of a senior, after a shooting in Woolwich Township earlier this year.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to reports of a shooting on March 31, in the area of Township Road 50 and Letson Drive in Woolwich Township.

An 86-year-old man was injured as a result of the shooting, according to a news release from WRPS.

“Through the initial investigation, police determined that a youth had discharged a firearm toward a residence where the victim was struck,” WRPS said.

The youth was then charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

On June 22, the victim died from his injuries.

After consultation with the Crown attorney, on Oct. 5, the charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm against the accused was upgraded to criminal negligence causing death.

Police said the investigation is now classified as a homicide.