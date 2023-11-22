Youth charged with second-degree murder in Brampton food delivery driver’s death

Peel police have arrested and charged a “young person” in connection with a deadly carjacking that killed a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga.

The fatal incident happened on July 9, at around 2:10 a.m., in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads.

Police said when the victim, identified as Gurvinder Nath from Brampton, Ont., arrived at the delivery address, he was confronted by “unknown suspects” who attempted to take his vehicle when a fight broke out.

Insp. Phil King, of Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau, said in an update in July that investigators believed the food order was placed “as a means of luring the driver to this specific area.”

Officers said the suspects then drove away from the scene in the victim’s vehicle and left him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple witnesses came to the man’s aid and called for help before he was rushed to a trauma centre. Nath died there days later on July 14.

His vehicle was found abandoned hours following the attack in the area of Old Creditview and Old Derry roads, less than five kilometres away from the scene, King said.

On Wednesday, police arrested a youth in connection to the homicide. The accused, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Nath arrived in Canada from India in July 2021 and had plans to open his business, according to friends and family who previously spoke with CTV News Toronto.

“He was innocent, he was just delivering pizza [when] random people hit him on his head,” the victim’s cousin, Balram Krishan, said.

Peel police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information, or video footage, to contact investigators in the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).