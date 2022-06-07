Youth charged with threat at Petrolia high school

Lambton County OPP say a 16-year-old from Plympton-Wyoming has been charged with uttering threats following an incident that took place at a high school in Petrolia last week.

On Thursday, June 2, responded to Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational Institute High School to investigate an alleged threatening message that had been scrawled in one of the washrooms.

An investigation was conducted by the OPP School Resource Officer, with assistance from members of the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

As a result of the investigation, police were able to identify and arrest the accused during the evening of June 6.

The youth has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice-Sarnia at a later date.

Police say if you observe suspicious behaviour or threatening messages while in a public place, workplace or school, call 911 immediately.