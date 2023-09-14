Youth claims responsibility for racist slur on B.C. high school welcome sign

A local youth has come forward to claim responsibility for a racial slur that was displayed on a high school welcome sign in B.C.'s Okanagan last weekend.

A number of Summerland residents were upset to see the words "Welcome back (N-words)" at the local secondary school on Sunday, including former mayor Toni Boot, who said these types of incidents have become more common in the community.

On Thursday, Summerland RCMP confirmed a youth came to the detachment to confess, and that officers would not be recommending charges against him.

"We appreciate the youth coming forward and acknowledging his mistake. The youth was remorseful, and understood the gravity of his actions,” Cpl. Sean Hall said in a statement.

"It's important for our community to remember the value of open dialogue, understanding, and education in these situations."

The youth told officers he altered the letters on the sign as a prank, which he "did not mean" to be perceived as a hate crime, according to a news release from Summerland RCMP.

"The RCMP wishes to stress that actions of this nature can be deeply hurtful and have long-lasting impacts on individuals and communities," the detachment added.

Boot, who was Summerland's first Black mayor, told CTV News there have been at least five similar acts of vandalism in the town since May, some targeted at Indigenous or LGBTQ communities.

"People have left this community because of the racism," she said Monday, adding that she has been in talks with local organizations to set up a formal community conversation event to address the incidents.

On Sunday afternoon, after the slur was discovered, staff at Summerland Middle School responded by putting up a sign reading, “Everyone is Welcome Here."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kaija Jussinoja