Youth coordinator for Edmonton medieval group facing child pornography charges

An Edmonton man who police say has a history of involvement with youth groups has been charged with possession of child pornography.

David McDowell, 69, was arrested and charged in January, according to police who say he was previously a volunteer youth coordinator for an Edmonton-based medieval recreation and culture group.

His arrest followed an investigation by an internet child exploitation unit from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams that began in December of 2021 following a tip.

“The sheer volume, and the content of child sexual exploitation materials seized is quite disturbing, even to our most experienced investigators. Our primary concern is identifying potential victims, and providing the supports and resources they need,” said Insp. John Respet.

Investigators say a full analysis will take months, but that forensic technician estimate there is “hundreds of thousands” of child sexual abuse materials located on the suspect’s computers and electronic devices.

Police say given McDowell’s past involvement with youth, they are concerned there could be more child victims in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Edmonton Police or Crime Stoppers.