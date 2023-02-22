Youth creates a film to share a message about bullying

A 16-year-old from Kirkland Lake is learning how to direct films in his high school technology course. As a final project, Jayden Gould decided to tackle the issue of bullying and how it affects students.

He recently uploaded it to YouTube in hopes of reaching a broader audience in time for Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday.

“I definitely focussed around social media because it’s a big one in a lot of people’s lives," said Gould.

"Like for example, Riley, the main character... she experienced cyber-bullying back in grade eight and nine and I know that it’s really hard, honestly, it might be harder than real life because in real life, at least you see the person’s face; online you have no clue who this person is,” he said.

Gould's teacher said the film, titled ‘Inferior,’ also gives adults insight into how cyber-bullying can impact their children.

"I have teenagers as well and it’s a bit of a mystery to me all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes there so I think from that point of view it’s really affective too," said Dan Kurz, the computer studies teacher at Kirkland Lake District Composite School.

Gould said he was bullied when he was younger, but he's come up with some of his own tactics to prevent it, including keeping his social media profiles private.