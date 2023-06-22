Youth Diversion seeing daily referrals for extortion, harassment, catfishing on social media

Youth Diversion Essex County says it's receiving one referral a day for teenagers and children — some as young as eight years old — involved in extortion, harassment and catfishing incidents on social media platforms, mainly Snapchat and Discord.

The latest referral came Thursday, according to executive director Joanna Conrad. She said a Grade 7 student in Windsor-Essex was referred to Youth Diversion after allegedly using sexually explicit images to extort another student.

"A lot of the gamer kids spend a lot of time on Discord and are around the ages of 13 and 14," she said. With incidents involving Snapchat, you see kids being referred as young as eight," said Conrad, adding Youth Diversion is seeing "at least one referral a day" for incidents similar to these.

"I think, as parents, you need to be doing more and more, especially over the summer months, to talk to our kids and say, 'Hey, what are you doing in these platforms? This is what I expect from you when you go online.'"

According to Conrad, one of the most common scenarios that results in a referral to Youth Diversion is a teenager "pretending to be somebody else and tricking their peers to send nude images of themselves."

"Someone will send nude images of another student to entice them to send images back, and then create a group chat to make fun of them afterwards," said Conrad, adding the respondent's images normally get shared to others.

"What ends up happening is that those people in the group chat will take that content and share it, perhaps, in another group chat. It only escalates further and further."

Snapchat is best known for disappearing messages, while Discord is commonly used for group chats.

Both apps allow users to report messages and accounts they deem inappropriate or unsafe. Accounts which appear to be run by users below the minimum age of 13 can also be reported.

However, neither app requires users to verify their age. The absence of that measure, Conrad said, means it's far too easy to create a social media account that appears to be run by someone else.

"I know that parents ... want [app] parental settings. However, as a parent, you are the parental setting which means there has to be oversight," said Conrad. "Regardless of whatever safety settings you might put into place, at the end of the day, that doesn't stop them from engaging in this behavior."

Other reasons for why some children and teens are being referred to Youth Diversion, Conrad said, is for the use of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to exploit students and downloading explicit content of their peers.

"What kids don't understand is that when they download or distribute a photo of someone who is semi-nude or nude and is under the age of 18, that is considered child sexual abuse material," she added.

"That is also another word for child pornography."