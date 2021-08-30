Youth drove Saskatoon murder victim's car to school after stabbing him dozens of times, court hears

A youth charged in the June 2019 death of 60-year-old Gerald Grimard has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The youth, who was 15-years-old at the time and can’t be named under the youth criminal justice act, entered his plea Monday morning.

Court heard the youth and Grimard lived in the same apartment complex in the 600 block of Hopkins Street.

According to an agreed statement of facts, on the morning of June 24, 2019, the youth was said to have borrowed a cigarette from Grimard, who allegedly then began rubbing his back and side, and an altercation ensued.

An autopsy report revealed Grimard died as a result of blood loss from 35-40 stab wounds to the neck, torso, and upper extremities.

The youth, who is now 18, then stole Grimard’s Hyundai Sonata and drove to school, before driving himself to the hospital to get stitches for a laceration sustained in the altercation.

The youth then drove with a friend to a beach party to celebrate the last day of school, and upon returning to Saskatoon that afternoon was stopped by Corman Park police after driving 129 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

He told police the vehicle was his stepfather’s and was placed under arrest after registering .016 blood alcohol level.

In the back of the police cruiser, the youth was recorded as saying "all I can do is run away, North Dakota, that's all I can do. It's the only [expletive] option I have. I literally killed someone."

Saskatoon Police were called to Grimard’s suite that evening, where they found the 60-year-old dead, with a bloody glove and bloody knife in the bathroom.

A June 25 search of the youth’s room revealed Grimard’s health card, as well as a glove that matched the one found in the bathroom.

The crown was not seeking an adult sentence.

A Court of Queen’s Bench judge ordered three separate reports before sentencing is set to commence; a psychological report, a pre-sentence report, and an intensive rehabilitative custody and supervision (IRCS) report.

The youth will be tried by a judge alone. Sentencing is set for Friday November 12.