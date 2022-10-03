Youth faces charges after pulling a knife during a fight

A 16-year-old is facing weapons charges after a disturbance on Saturday night.

Guelph Police Service were called to the area of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North just before 6 p.m. where around 20 youths gathered for a pre-arranged fight. One of the teens pulled a knife and brandished it towards another youth. No injuries were reported.

The teen is facing charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon. He will appear in court in November.