Youth faces charges after pulling a knife during a fight
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
A 16-year-old is facing weapons charges after a disturbance on Saturday night.
Guelph Police Service were called to the area of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North just before 6 p.m. where around 20 youths gathered for a pre-arranged fight. One of the teens pulled a knife and brandished it towards another youth. No injuries were reported.
The teen is facing charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon. He will appear in court in November.
