Youth facing aggravated assault charge following incident in Tilbury

A youth offender is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident in Tilbury left the victim with a serious, life-threatening injury.

Police say the investigation into the incident has been ongoing, and a male youth has been identified and arrested on Friday.

Officers have been investigating the assault that took place on Monday around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Queen and Louis Streets.

As a result of the assault, the victim sustained a “serious, life-threatening,” police said.

Investigators reached out to residents to check their surveillance footage for any evidence around the time of the incident.

The accused has since been charged with aggravated assault, police say.

He cannot be identified under the under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are thanking residents for their help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Brad Hyatt of the Major Crime Section at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca.